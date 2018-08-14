Dance Boss takes a loss.

Dance Boss on Seven was a dud last night -- 479,000 in the metros from 7.30pm. That’s a weak fourth in the timeslot. Australian Survivor on Ten had 651,000 in the metros. The Block rules and so did Nine in the demos. Ten ran fourth in the main channels behind the ABC -- a weak result for Ten. Have You Been Paying Attention was its best with 759,000 metro viewers.

In the regions, Seven’s 6pm News on top with 603,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 511,000. The Block was third with 423,000, then A Current Affair with 415,000 and the The Chase Australia with 390,000.