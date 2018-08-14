In announcing Domain's first annual reports since spinning off from Fairfax, chairman Nick Falloon says he welcomes the proposed Nine-Fairfax Merger.

Well, hit me with a feather and call me Greg Hywood -- Fairfax chairman Nick Falloon reckons the planned takeover of the company by Nine is a good deal. Yep, that’s the news reported yesterday about what Falloon said with his other hat on -- as chairman of Domain, the digital real estate listings business 60% owned by Fairfax (which reports its full year results tomorrow). In Domain’s annual results, released yesterday, Falloon said Domain welcomes the proposed merger.

"We only see considerable upside for Domain through the additional marketing and audience reach of the combined Fairfax/Nine businesses,” he said. Seeing he set up the deal with a talk to Nine’s chair, Peter Costello, it’s unsurprising that Falloon is in favour. The big story would have been if he had not welcomed it. (The Australian Financial Review thought it was so newsworthy that it was the lede on its report on Page 13 today.)