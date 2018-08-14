Half the Tory right believe that the party would triumph if it could be an unashamedly nationalist and chauvinist party, and hell, they may be right.

This man recently mocked someone else's clothes.

Has Boris blown it? Or is he a step closer to Number 10? Boris, being Johnson of course -- BoJo, the shambling blond Etonian, Tory rat, and serial incompetent whose appeal to large sections of the British middle and working-class ("well, he's a bit of a lad, innee? Says what he thinks! Not stuck up like the rest of 'em, arrgghhhhhhh.") -- is a cause of everlasting despair to everyone trying to defend the idea of democracy, least not from their own dark thoughts.

For a couple of years Boris has been rising Brexit, as part of his relentless campaign to make it to Number 10. But Brexit has finally, finally, become a net negative, as the scale of the disaster that will befall the UK when it leaves the EU in 2019 becomes apparent. Dozens of constituencies that voted "leave", now poll as preferring to remain. The surge of manic energy that accompanied the "leave" vote has now all but exhausted itself. So Boris has switched back to, of course, the burqa. Having been recently playing foreign minister in the panto that is British politics, and now openly gunning for PM Theresa May, Johnson wrote a column for the UK Daily Telegraph ruminating on the burqa ban operative in half a dozen European countries, and decided that he was against it on good old-fashioned liberal grounds -- but not before he had done a round of jokes about burqa'd women looking like post-boxes, etc, etc.