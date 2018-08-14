In taking a purely economic approach to banking competition, the Productivity Commission failed to recognise the politics of big companies.

Peter Harris, Productivity Commission chair. Image credit: Stefan Postles/AAP.

The Productivity Commission's recent report on competition in the financial system raises major concerns about the market power of the big banks. "[L]arger financial institutions, particularly but not only in banking, have the ability to exercise market power over their competitors and consumers," the commission concluded. But there's a key issue missing from the commission's analysis, reflecting that the commission, for all its independence, struggles to move beyond traditional economic thinking.

In an influential 2017 paper, US finance professor Luigi Zingales considered what happens when firms become so large that they begin to rival states in their political power.