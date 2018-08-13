As well as a formal bullying complaint, Crikey understands that at least three employees who have left the paper raised concerns in their HR exit interviews about the culture at the paper.

In less than a year, journalists with close to 100 years newsroom experience between them have left Australia's most widely read agricultural newspaper, under the short editorship of Natalee Ward. One formal complaint, as well as informal complaints and concerns raised in exit interviews, indicate that Ward's alleged management style was responsible for some, but not all, of those departures.

The first female editor of the News Corp-owned paper resigned last month, after taking several weeks of family leave, and four months after a former reporter was told an external investigation had found Ward had treated her poorly.