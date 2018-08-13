Good morning, early birds. NEG negotiations are underway as parliament resumes. Plus, a war veteran calls for a criminal investigation into Fairfax. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

TURNBULL UNDER SIEGE

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s lead over Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has dropped from 19 to 12 points in the latest Newspoll, while Labor is still ahead 49-51 and the National Energy Guarantee is expected to dominate as parliament resumes today.

The Australian ($) reports that Turnbull has already moved to fast-track plans for Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s recommendation to underwrite new dispatchable generation, as the PM looks for backbenchers’ support ahead of a partyroom meeting tomorrow. ACCC chairman Rod Sims is also expected to brief the Nationals today on the report — which does not exclusively call for more coal or gas — while former deputy PM Barnaby Joyce reportedly rang the energy minister last night to demand a “plan B” for power prices in exchange for support.

The Greens will also move a Senate motion today demanding full modelling for the proposed NEG design, which they say has not yet been adequately proven to reduce prices, while industrial analyst IBISWorld has argued that Australia’s constant debates over emissions targets show that the NEG will do nothing to relieve investor uncertainty.

VETERAN VS FAIRFAX

War veteran Ben Roberts-Smith has called for a criminal investigation into reports of a secret inquiry into SAS conduct in Afghanistan, including allegations concerning the former corporal’s behaviour that he unsuccessfully tried to stop Fairfax Media from republishing last Friday.

The Age reports that Roberts-Smith has denied all allegations of bullying and domestic violence aired during the inquiry, and has asked Attorney-General Christian Porter to refer the leaks and story to the Australian Federal Police. Fairfax has since published an editorial defending its reporting of the inquiry and comments from a former head of the Defence Department emphasising that the SAS should be subject to the same rules as other soldiers.

WALKING ON SUNSHINE

NASA has launched a spacecraft directly at the sun in an effort to get probing tech closer to the burning star than ever before. The ABC reports that, after some technical delays, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has launched as part of a seven-year journey to get within six kilometres of the sun’s surface. The spacecraft will be protected by a revolutionary carbon heat shield, and make 24 efforts to “touch” the sun throughout its life span.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

If you want to talk about tenders, the Labor Party has provided billions of dollars without tender. It is not unusual to provide large grants. Josh Frydenberg

The Energy and Environment Minister explains to Insiders host Barrie Cassidy that, if everyone is doing it, it’s all good.

