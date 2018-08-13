The idea that preferred prime minister is a useful polling indicator is hard to kill, but the government is much better placed than it was earlier this year.

Long-term Crikey readers will recall an amusing kerfuffle over polling in 2007, when Labor under Kevin Rudd took a truly colossal two-party-preferred (2PP) lead over John Howard's Coalition that at one point reached 61-39.

The Australian's Dennis Shanahan, dismayed that he had to report such terrible news fortnight after fortnight, developed a variety of ways to downplay a looming Labor landslide. His main tactic was to dismiss voting intention as a reliable indicator of, well, voting intention, and instead argue that other indicators were more important -- especially preferred prime minister, where John Howard trailed Rudd by a lot less.