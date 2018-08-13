News Corp's race-baiting is as much about a shrinking bottom-line as it is about any conservative agenda. What does that mean for advertisers and activists?

The moment when Victorian Transport Minister Jacinta Allan announced she was removing Sky from Victorian stations marked a “the emperor has no clothes” moment for the political power and influence of News Corp, leaving them flat-footed, caught in the centre of the racism debate.

At the same time, the withdrawal of advertisers (exaggerated into “dozens” by ministerial hyperbole) poses an existential threat to the revenue flows of the broadcaster.