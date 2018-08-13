Ben Roberts-Smith, the Seven executive and decorated SAS veteran, has reportedly launched defamation action against Fairfax for a story alleging war crimes and domestic violence.

Victoria Cross recipient launches defamation action against Fairfax, journalist Sharri Markson recognised, News Corp's shares slide, and other media tidbits of the day.

Ben Roberts-Smith v Fairfax. Victoria Cross winner and Seven executive Ben Roberts-Smith has called for the Australian Federal Police to investigate leaks of an investigation into his conduct as an SAS officer in Afghanistan. Fairfax published an extensive report online on Friday and in Saturday's papers alleging mistreatment of unarmed Afghans, bullying and domestic violence -- all of which Roberts-Smith denies. He went to court on Friday to try to stop the story being published in print on Saturday, but lost, and sat down with News Corp's The Weekend Australian to further deny the allegations. The Oz reports that he's launched defamation action against Fairfax, as well as asking Attorney-General Christian Porter to refer the leaks to the AFP.