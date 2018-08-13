The Block as solid as always.

Last week Seven claimed a win in total people, while Nine won the main channels and the major demos thanks to The Block. And so it was last night -- Seven won total people, Nine won the main channels and the best of the demos thanks to The Block, which saw its Sunday night average rise to 1.64 million last night from 1.57 million a week earlier for the first ep of the new series.

Viewers turned off the second ep of Ten’s Russell Coight’s All Aussie Adventures -- it averaged 987,000 viewers nationally last night, down 348,000 from the first ep of the new series last week of 1.33 million. It helped drag Ten down on the night and behind an average offering from the ABC. The ABC’s Insiders topped the morning with 519,000 national viewers, more than Ten News at 5pm. ABC’s Landline managed 433,000 and its reporting on the drought easily betters anything elsewhere in the media, especially the sensationalist stuff in the News Corp tabloids.