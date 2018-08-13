Despite a colossal level of hype, a few small signs indicate driverless cars might be on our roads sooner rather than later.

In the last few years, fighting against driverless car hype has been a Sisyphean task. Eye-catching predictions and empty promises hogged all the oxygen in the conversation even as the technology stalled and racked up major failures.

Hope was running far ahead of what the software could do. But now, a qualitative change is emerging in the nature of the driverless hype. While companies like Zoox are still putting out puff pieces all about their long-run potential, Waymo appears to be actually getting something concrete done.