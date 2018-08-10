The kerfuffle over Sky News being banned in Victoria metro stations obscures why commuters are being subjected to "content" without any say in the matter.

The hyperventilating from News Corp over the Victorian government's decision to nix Sky News from its train station screens has been amusing -- we await tens of thousands of words from The Australian on how it's an outrageous attack on free speech -- but obscures a more interesting background story.

The reason commuters have Sky inflicted on them whether they like it or not is because rail authorities across the states have relentlessly monetised the public spaces they control -- and the fact that commuters have to wait for services to arrive -- and often far longer than they should due to the poor quality of rail services.