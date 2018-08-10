It might seem like a big ask, but recent history has all signs pointing to yes. These are proven tactics that are becoming more and more common.

This week activist groups launched a major campaign targeting Qantas and Virgin, asserting the airlines are complicit in Australia’s controversial immigration policy by enabling the deportation of asylum seekers.

It follows the announcement in June that Virgin Atlantic will defy UK governments and refuse to partake in certain involuntary repatriations. US companies including United Airlines, American Airlines have also made similar refusals recently in regards to underage immigrants separated from their families.