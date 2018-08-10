The Daily Telegraph will pull out the truth defence in defamation action brought by actor Geoffrey Rush.

Tele to plead truth in Rush case. The Daily Telegraph will be allowed to use the truth defence in fighting actor Geoffrey Rush's defamation case. The Federal Court has allowed the paper to use that defence after a statement was filed from actress Eryn Jean Norvill, who alleges Rush touched her inappropriately, made "groping" gestures toward her and texted how he thought of her "more than is ­socially appropriate," the Tele reports. Rush lodged a defamation action after the Tele published allegations against him in a front-page story headlined "King Leer". The Tele alleged Rush acted inappropriately with Norvill when they co-starred in a Sydney Theatre Company production of King Lear.