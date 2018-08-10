An ABC comedy sketch that prompted a complaint from the Communications Minister and widespread criticism from conservative politicians and columnists has been cleared by the television regulator.
The Australian Media and Communications Authority (ACMA) investigated the Tonightly skit that suggested renaming the electorate of Batman to "Batman was a cunt", given John Batman's involvement in the murder of Aboriginal people. Comedian Greg Larsen's segment also included a mocked-up campaign poster of Australian Conservative candidate Kevin Bailey, which also described him as a "cunt".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.