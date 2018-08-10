The Australian Media and Communications Authority has cleared an expletive-riddled sketch from the ABC's Tonightly which raised complaints from Communications Minister Mitch Fifield.

The Australian Media and Communications Authority (ACMA) investigated the Tonightly skit that suggested renaming the electorate of Batman to "Batman was a cunt", given John Batman's involvement in the murder of Aboriginal people. Comedian Greg Larsen's segment also included a mocked-up campaign poster of Australian Conservative candidate Kevin Bailey, which also described him as a "cunt".