Good morning, early birds. Qantas and Virgin face protests over immigration deportation. Plus, more support for breaking up the banks. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

READY FOR TAKEOFF

Activists are targeting Qantas and Virgin as part of a campaign to stop the airlines from forcibly transferring refugees and people seeking asylum for the Australian government.

The Age reports that the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility and the Refugee Advice and Casework Service will tomorrow ask Qantas to follow the lead of UK-partner Virgin Atlantic and several US companies and pledge not to involuntarily deport passengers, either through refoulement or to points of indefinite detention. ACCR will also call on Qantas shareholders to co-sign a resolution pressuring the company to disclose risks involved in transfers.

Protests are reportedly planned at Qantas and Virgin offices in Sydney and Melbourne today, while a company representative has since responded to the campaign saying, “the government and courts are best placed to make decisions on the legal immigration status of individuals seeking to remain in Australia, not airlines”.

BREAKING THE BANK

The inaugural chief of the ­Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has backed a call from the Greens to break up the big four banks and AMP, following a turbulent day at the financial services royal commission.

The Australian ($) reports that Allan Fels, who headed the competition regulator from its inception in 1995 to 2003, believes that structural “inherent conflicts” preclude the banks from internal reforms and has backed yesterday’s call from the Greens to break up banking arms into individual businesses.

Fels’ comments come after financial services royal commissioner Kenneth Hayne raised the possibility that National Australia Bank, by accepting fees-for-no-service and charging more than $3 million to dead people, could now face criminal charges.

CONGRESSMAN INDICTED DOWN UNDER

A Republican congressman and his son have been indicted for insider trading over shares in Australian biotechnology firm Innate Immunotherapeutics. According to The Age, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York held a press conference last night to announce insider trading charges against Congressman Christopher Collins, his son Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron’s fiance.

One of Donald Trump‘s earliest supporters, Christopher was criticised in early last year for investing in the Sydney-based firm while also overseeing healthcare policy as part of a House committee. The indictment alleges that the congressman — a member of Innate’s board of directors — had access to non-public information relating to its core business developing a treatment for a form of multiple sclerosis.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Charlie, the book is not a memoir about me, it’s a memoir about trying to look after people who in regional areas are doing it tough. People who basically are at the corner of society, they’re poor, in many instances they’re white, their opportunities are not like yours… Barnaby Joyce

The former Deputy PM gets heckled over a little bit of race-baiting while spruiking his memoir on The Weekly. This emphasis on white regional Australians was repeated throughout the day’s launch events ($).

THE COMMENTARIAT

The bigger questions about reef foundation’s $444 million windfall — Kate Mackenzie (The Age): “What we also need to ask is: what does the foundation do? What are its outputs, its activities? And why would the federal government be so keen to direct such a huge chunk of funding to those activities? At best, the government’s massive funding dump is a long-shot attempt to save a few bits of the reef from inevitable degradation. At worst, it’s a distraction from that fate – and a diversion from addressing its causes.”

Trapped in a low-rate labyrinth ($) — David Uren (The Australian): “It is a week of anniversaries for the Reserve Bank: two years since it cut rates to 1.5% and five years since it cut them to 2.5%. The earlier cut set the housing boom rolling in Sydney and Melbourne, with prices rising by 45% to 55% to their peaks, and encouraged households to increase their debt from 60% greater than their annual income to a level that is now double their earnings.”

