Contrary to earlier reports, Sky News' newly promoted program director Greg Byrnes knew about, and approved of, the station's interview with fascist Blair Cottrell.

Sky News promoted Greg Byrnes despite his sanctioning of an interview with a racist, a new Oz campaign brews and Twitter finds excuses for Alex Jones.

Sky editor approved Cottrell interview. It turns out that right-wing thug Blair Cottrell's appearance on Sky News on Sunday wasn't an inadvertent slip up, as the network would have had us believe earlier this week. It was a sanctioned decision by since-promoted news editor Greg Byrnes. Now acting program director, Byrnes told Fairfax he knew Cottrell was on the rundown to be interviewed by former Northern Territory Chief Minister Adam Giles on his show, and that Byrnes gave the interview a green light. "Regretfully, it was my error. The company undertook a review and advised me of an immediate change to the editorial structure," Byrnes told Fairfax.