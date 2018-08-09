For the Turnbull government, its mates get to break the rules with impunity, but any critic or opponent who can be vindictively pursued will be.

So right-wing ideologue John Lloyd -- the man who was placed in charge of enforcing the public service code of conduct as Australian Public Service Commissioner -- has been found to have breached the public service code of conduct for, as Crikey first report last October, doing research for his mates at the Institute of Public Affairs on the taxpayer dollar -- thereby demonstrating even hardline libertarians don't mind a bit of taxpayer assistance.

Lloyd's appointment as APSC by Tony Abbott was always absurd, and Lloyd managed to demonstrate exactly why before he bailed out, perhaps sensing what was coming from the Merit Protection Commissioner. If he hadn't already quit, his position would now be untenable.