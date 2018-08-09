When an alleged neo-Nazi is invited on national television, we are obliged to look beyond the debate itself and into the conditions that produced it.

This week, international provider CNN asks the world: “is Australia becoming a more racist country?” This, in my view, is a crucial question. After CNN got to it, though, it’s one that remains without answer. To assess the racism of this nation-state, CNN does not look to relative measures of poverty, poor health or criminalisation. CNN does not look closely to the racist policies and presentations of the Australian state. It its precis for a global audience, CNN looks largely to the telly and other popular media.

This, it must be said, is not the habit of CNN alone. Media often use other media like television and mean tweets to make their case. It’s not a question of “is the nation racist?” here. It is a question of “is the media racist?” It is uncritically accepted that media are not only the measure of a nation’s racism more reliable than, say, disproportionate incarceration of Aboriginal minors, but that media have the power to impose new material conditions.