The mishandling of sexual violence complaints is pervasive and symptomatic of a broader political shift in the Greens.

Recent revelations of sexual misconduct allegations against members and representatives of the Greens are regrettably and devastatingly unremarkable. Sexual violence happens inside the Greens, just as it likely happens inside most organisations. What is remarkable, however, is that the Greens so egregiously failed -- and continue to fail -- to investigate allegations of sexual violence, including my own, against members of the party.

The Greens’ institutional response to sexual violence is just one illustration of a dangerous political logic taking hold in the party, one that values electoral success and vote-winning above principle, including the principle of justice for survivors of sexual assault.