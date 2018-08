WIN News' Tasmanian bulletin will now be entirely produced and broadcast from Wollongong, in a move that has reportedly left staff "shattered".

WIN news will no longer be presented from Hobart, but instead moved to the regional television company's headquarters from August 17, and local weekend bulletins will be scrapped entirely.