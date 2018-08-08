Good morning, early birds. States issue more demands on the NEG as Turnbull scrambles. Plus, ANZ faces severe criticism from former vice president. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

NEG STARTS TO FRAY

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will commit to supporting new dispatchable power generation in an attempt to get the National Energy Guarantee through the Coalition partyroom, while the Victorian and ACT governments have issued hardened demands ahead of Friday’s COAG meeting.

The Australian ($) reports that Turnbull will fast-track approval for the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) recommendation of government offtake agreements for new “firm” power generation. While dispatchable generation does not require fossil fuel sources, the ACCC’s recommendation has been embraced by Coalition-right figures as support for new coal plants.

Over at The Age, the Victorian government has issued four demands in exchange for their support: a “transparent registry”; a provision that carbon emissions be set by regulation rather than legislation; that the emissions targets increase over time; and that the targets be revised every three years. This list joins demands issued by the ACT, which include a provision that state and territory targets be considered in addition to national progress.

ANZ UNDER FIRE

A former ANZ vice president has written a blistering four-page letter to the company’s board of directors, after being forced to detail her rape as part of a sexual and racial harassment case made against the bank.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Enilolobo Malika Oyo has asked to meet with ANZ’s directors to discuss her US$8 million ($10.79 million) claim, which saw ANZ lawyers in New York force her to recount her rape as a university freshman and discuss any history of sexually transmitted diseases.

Oyo has argued this was done to intimidate her and that the “event has nothing to do with my case”. While it’s not clear if the board will meet with her, ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott has previously said “a serious line was crossed”, and ANZ has told the court the statements would not be introduced into evidence.

USAIN BOLTS FOR AUS

Fastest man alive Usain Bolt is officially heading to Australia as part of a training deal with the Central Coast Mariners.

According to the ABC, the A-League club has confirmed that the eight-time Olympic gold medallist will train for an “indefinite period” after arriving “later this month”, following similar stints with overseas clubs Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Strømsgodset. However, the club added that the deal (negotiated in July) does not guarantee a contract.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less! Donald Trump

Donald Trump announces new, exclusive sanctions on Iran, which, I mean, at least he didn’t threaten them with war in all-caps again?

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY If ‘integrity officers’ are good enough for banks they’re good for enough for politicsBernard Keane and Glenn Dyer and “This morning the government announced funding of $70.1 million to ‘ensure that ASIC is the tough cop on the beat, the tough cop that all Australians need,’ in the words of the Kelly O’Dwyer. Readers will recall that ASIC was going to be a ‘tough cop on the beat’ back in 2016 when the government gave it $120 million in an unsuccessful effort to hold off a royal commission (not that there’s much evidence that ASIC has upped its game in the last two years).” Frangopoulos should get Sky’s house in order and quicklyGlenn Dyer “Too little too late. Yet more apologies and mea culpas at Sky News over the Blair Cottrell debacle — for the second time in just over a month it’s damage control at the News Corp-controlled pay TV channel for an atrocity that was preventable. What does News Corp Australia boss Michael Miller think? It’s time we heard an explanation from the parent company.” ABC’s new ‘lifestyle’ site is a faux-millennial bunch of Personal Journey rubbishHelen Razer “‘In a cluttered digital environment, fresh approaches are needed to ensure stories are created, published and shared in ways that are most useful to audiences.’ This is the sort of lifeless PowerPoint language that always makes me long for death. It is also the means by which the ABC chose to herald its latest project, or, more properly, shareable multi-format content-harnessing project for hip-to-the-street-beat millennials, AKA ABC Life.”

READ ALL ABOUT IT

ASIC chairman James Shipton: my plan to embed ASIC agents in the banks ($)

Head of reef foundation says $444m grant was ‘complete surprise’

Police in Wonthaggi accused of excessive force as man placed in coma after dramatic arrest

Andrew Gaff hit: Andrew Brayshaw’s dad sympathises with West Coast midfielder

Clover Moore warns Waterloo revamp will create ‘ghettos of the future’

How south-east Queensland measures up to the world

David Degning loses bid to halt deportation over criminal convictions

Insolvency statistics paint a bleak picture of NT economy as bankruptcies hit record levels ($)

The faces of Adelaide’s homeless: stories from our most vulnerable ($)

WIN axes Tasmanian bulletin, with local news to be presented from NSW

Malcolm Turnbull’s fast track to $444m reef handout ($)

Councils get visa powers to attract migrants as population passes 25 million

Compensation bill of $850m looms for gouging ($)

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Former Northern Territory chief minister Marshall Perron will speak at the National Press Club on “Restoring Territory Rights for Dying with Dignity”.

The Australian National University will hold an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Pacific Manuscripts Bureau.

Professor of socio-technical innovation at UK’s Newcastle University Mark Reed will speak at a Climate Change Institute presentation on “When Science Changes Society: When and How Research has Impact”, to be followed by a panel discussion.

Alice Springs, Northern Territory

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expected to tour Alice Springs today.

Melbourne

The former chair of NAB’s superannuation trustee NULIS will finish giving evidence to the financial services royal commission. Ian Silk , the CEO AustralianSuper, is then scheduled to appear.

The Environment and Planning Committee will hold a public hearing as part of its ongoing inquiry into the Victorian government’s rate-capping policy.

Young people to speak at out-of-home care event supported by the Centre for Excellence in Child and Family Welfare and “Home Stretch”, a campaign to extend out-of-home care to people aged up to 21.

North Korean refugee and author of The Girl with Seven Names Hyeonseo Lee will speak as part of a panel event, “Refugee Crisis: Human Rights and North Korea”, for the 2018 Bendigo Writers Festival.

Sydney

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will launch a new strategy targeting disengaged young people, “RISEUP”, which incorporates job ready programs, mentoring and vocational training. Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Police Minister Troy Grant will also appear.

A Senate Committee will hold an inquiry into stillbirth research and education.

International supermodel Karolina Kurkova and David Jones’ ambassadors Victoria Lee and Jessica Gomes will star at David Jones’ spring-summer fashion show.

Adelaide

Former Liberal leader John Hewson will discuss South Australia’s economic outlook after the latest briefing from SA Centre for Economic Studies.

The Don Dunstan Foundation will hold the 2018 Homelessness Conference.

Brisbane

Former Singaporean ambassador to the United Nations Kishore Mahbubani will speak on his latest book, Has the West Lost It? A Provocation, at an event with The Centre for Independent Studies.

Author and commentator Dr Anita Heiss will speak on “Paperbark: First Nation Narratives” as part of QUT’s Murri-Ailan Way event series.

The Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council will hold a panel discussion on “Expanding the toolbox: sentencing reform across Australia”.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will hold a statewide industry briefing.

Goorie novelist, essayist and poet Melissa Lucashenko will speak as part of Tony Albert’s “Pay Attention” talk series at QAGOMA.

Hobart

Catholic Care will host a National Homeless Week public forum.

Author Greg Lehman will speak on research into colonial representations of Indigenous Tasmanians through artwork, work which has resulted in the recently-opened National Gallery of Australia exhibition, The National Picture: the Art of Tasmania’s Black War.

Author and historical researcher Maree Ring will discuss “Military Pensioners to Van Diemen’s Land 1850 – 1852” as part of a National Family History Month event at Hobart Library.

Darwin

Chief Minister Michael Gunner, sporting legend Bennie Lew Fatt and sporting commentator Charlie King will help launch Colin and Paul Tatz’s new book, Black Pearls: The Aboriginal and Islander Sports Hall of Fame.

Perth

Former PM John Howard will launch his book HOWARD – The Art of Persuasion: Selected speeches 1995 – 2016, at a 500 Club event with Attorney-General Christian Porter and columnist Miranda Devine .

Meat & Livestock Australia and AgForce will host the 2018 Global Markets Forum – Sheepmeat.

Bowen, Queensland

Sea Shepherd’s flagship vessel, The MY Steve Irwin, is due to dock at Abbot Point to protest the Adani Carmichael mine.

Paris, France

Today is the centenary anniversary of the WWI Battle of Amiens, described by German General Erich Ludendorff as “the black day of the German army”.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Businesses fear banking royal commission wash-up ($) — Robert Gottliebsen (The Australian): “Even before the Morrison announcement, small and medium-sized business owners had suddenly become fearful of the repercussions from the royal commission into banking. Now their worst fears seem likely to be realised. No researcher knows the small business community better than Ross Cameron of Cameron Research and last week he asked business owners about the financial services royal commission.”

Frydenberg’s fizzer — Paddy Manning (The Monthly): “The NEG will have to be revisited, because at some point the climate penny will drop in the broader community, which will demand action that is commensurate with the task ahead of us. It has happened before. In 2006, at the height of the millennium drought, when Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth and the UK’s Stern review came out, John Howard felt he was facing a ‘perfect storm’ of political pressure and asked the then environment minister, Malcolm Turnbull, to come up with an emissions trading scheme. It took half a decade to come to fruition, but when it was legislated by Julia Gillard in 2012 it was a well-designed, economy-wide carbon price that worked.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE