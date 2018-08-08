The fallout from Sky News' interview with far-right extremist and convicted stalker Blair Cottrell continues as companies begin to pull ads from the network.

Sky loses sponsors. The fallout from Sky News' interview with far-right extremist Blair Cottrell has continued with companies pulling advertising from the pay-TV network. Credit card company American Express and nappy brand Huggies have both confirmed on their Twitter accounts they have pulled advertising from Sky News. Huggies said Cottrell's interview "did not align with our values relating to diversity", and Amex said "recent content on the channel does not reflect our brand values".