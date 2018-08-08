Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: K-pop versus J-pop, a simple life in the Pyrenees, and Žižek gets hot and bothered.

Shonen Knife's Naoko Yamano

ALL THE YOUNG PUNKS

I’ll always be a Shonen Knife chap so I don’t have a lot of time for J-Pop but the intersection of Japanese and Korean pop industries raises some interesting questions about the countries’ histories, especially in light of Japanese imperialism. Isabella Trimboli challenges both the absence of women from contemporary alternative music history and the stereotyping of their work.

What if you watched the Tour De France and were so entranced you decided to move to a little village high up in the Pyrenees? Follow in the footsteps of a former monk who moved continents. From the celebrity circus, a new kind-of biography of Princess Margaret examined those who preyed on her as much the woman herself. And – who knew — being a dick is apparently endemic in the UK’s novelty food scene.