All Victorians, institutions, businesses and individuals now have legal obligations to hand over Aboriginal ancestral remains.

Image credit: Julian Smith/AAP

From August 1, 2018, Victorian institutions, including universities or museums, are legally required to return Aboriginal ancestral remains to the care of the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Council (VAHC).

This new Victorian law is an attempt to legislate an ongoing process where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across the country are fighting to get cultural materials and ancestral remains repatriated to the place they originated from -- and, in many cases, were stolen from.