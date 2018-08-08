The National Energy Guarantee in the form proposed by the government would lock in the policies of a climate denialist. The states have every right to fight back.

It's always amusing when politicians accuse other politicians of "playing politics", as if that isn't the job description, but its emergence in the last few days from the Liberals in relation to opposition to the National Energy Guarantee has an extra rich, extra creamy layer of irony.

The states are "playing politics", complains Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg earlier this week. The Victorian government is playing politics, say his Victorian Liberal colleagues. Expect to hear it more if the states refuse to budge from their insistence that the NEG not be a vehicle to lock in Tony Abbott's token emissions reduction targets all the way to 2030.