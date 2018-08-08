Viewers tire of boring formats.

Nine’s night. Seven finished like Dance Boss’ second episode -- down the list with 842,000 nationally, down from 903,000. The ABC again topped Ten and snaggled third place in total people and the main channels. The Block did well with 1.28 million national viewers but couldn’t top Seven and Nine’s hour of news from 6-7pm -- a repeat of the lack of interest from viewers for House Rules, Masterchef and Australian Ninja Warrior. These are old formats and viewers are bored with them. Underlining this point, The Block’s metro audience fell to 921,000 last night from 1.13 million the night before. Australian Survivor on ten averaged 799,000, up from 773,000 the night before, but that was the only Ten program to stand out.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News won the night with 557,000 people, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 456,000, then Home and Away with 393,000, followed by The Block with 367,000 then The Chase Australia with 364,000.