The Reserve Bank has warned inflation is set to weaken in coming quarters, setting the scene for more years of no interest rate rises.

There was actually some news from yesterday's RBA board decision yesterday -- not the inevitable decision to leave interest rates unchanged (two full years after its last move, a cut to 1.5% in August 2016), but a sharp downgrade to the bank’s inflation forecast, in the post-meeting statement by RBA governor Philip Lowe.

That normally would have appeared in Friday’s third Statement of Monetary Policy for the year, but the bank appears to have decided to launch a pre-emptive strike, possibly to try and dissuade the markets from pricing in a rate cut rather than a rate rise as the next movement in monetary policy.