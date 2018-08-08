Like the depths of the parks themselves, the debate is murky. Luckily, Crikey is on the case.

Image credit: Josh Spires/Unsplash.

News of the government’s plan for 44 new marine parks, or roughly half of what Labor proposed in 2012, has been met with a mix of outrage and resigned acceptance from conservationists; dismissal from some recreational fishers; and, from commercial fishers and some gas explorers, even relief.

Now, after failing to disallow the package in March, Labor and the Greens intend to tackle five individual management proposals at a final debate and vote on August 16, with the aim of convincing the crossbench to block at least one or two proposals.