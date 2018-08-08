News of the government’s plan for 44 new marine parks, or roughly half of what Labor proposed in 2012, has been met with a mix of outrage and resigned acceptance from conservationists; dismissal from some recreational fishers; and, from commercial fishers and some gas explorers, even relief.
Now, after failing to disallow the package in March, Labor and the Greens intend to tackle five individual management proposals at a final debate and vote on August 16, with the aim of convincing the crossbench to block at least one or two proposals.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.