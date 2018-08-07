The Acute Misfortune premiere gets some uncomfortable feedback from the father of its subject, late artist Adam Cullen.

Some uncomfortable feedback at the Acute Misfortune premiere, yet another one bites the dust at ENGIE, Bluesfest director doubles down, and mining for women at "Diggers and Dealers".

Cullen's father goes off script. The film adaptation of Acute Misfortune -- the acclaimed biography of artist Adam Cullen penned by Saturday Paper founding editor Erik Jensen -- had its premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival on Saturday and the panel discussion immediately following the film produced a bracing moment, a tipster tells us.