November's 5G auction comes not a moment too soon for Telstra CEO Andy Penn's massive company shakeup.

Telstra chief Andy Penn will have breathed a small sigh of relief when the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) announced yesterday that it has finally finished plans for the spectrum auction of much heralded 5G mobile technology.

In a complex transaction to be held in late November, from which the government is hoping for a $1 billion windfall, ACMA will auction off 125MHz of spectrum in the 3.6GHz band in 350 lots across 14 regions of Australia. Penn has signaled that an early-mover advantage, backed by billions in network investment, in 5G is central to his dramatic plan to restructure the telco with his "Telstra2022" plan.

The strategy was unveiled at a June investor day timed to coincide with a profits warning that sent Telstra’s already fading shares plummeting. On July 30 Penn named chiefs of all but one of the new divisions that will operate from Oct 1.