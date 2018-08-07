The right is spinning wildly out of control, but we do need a joined-up serious conversation about how immigration, social development, urban planning and housing happen.

The state of Australia today is that you haven’t had time to process the last right-wing outrage before the next one comes along. Thus, Blair Cottrell was on Sky News, interviewed by the pathetically weak Adam Giles, while I’m still thinking about Andrew Bolt’s "tribes" article.

There’s a few things to say about the "tribes" piece, as much about it as symptom, rather than simply advocacy. Bolt, a Dutch-born immigrant, argued that Australian society was being "invaded" by alien tribes who did not assimilate, and this was creating a divided society fed by leftish elites pushing multiculturalism, threatening us with disaster.

Had Bolt argued this anytime up to, say, the late 1980s, the argument could have been described as merely "nativist", arguing for the preservation of a dominant monocultural society, and, if nothing else, a coherent point of view. But now, there’s nothing to "invade"; in the last two decades, the numbers have shifted sufficiently to make us -- especially in Melbourne and Sydney -- a genuinely multicultural, multiethnic society.