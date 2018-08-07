The ABC's new lifestyle website doesn't let facts like a crud job market and sub-replacement fertility get in the way of sunny copy that illuminates only falsehood.

Image credit: Jed Villejo/Unsplash.

“In a cluttered digital environment, fresh approaches are needed to ensure stories are created, published and shared in ways that are most useful to audiences.” This is the sort of lifeless PowerPoint language that always makes me long for death. It is also the means by which the ABC chose to herald its latest project, or, more properly, shareable multi-format content-harnessing project for hip-to-the-street-beat millennials, AKA ABC Life.

Let’s have a look, then, and see how that age range of persons is served. With a jazzy upbeat hip-to-the-doof-club leading article: advancing in your career without having to manage people. Marvel as the ABC addresses a fictional group of stakeholders who get to choose not only to have a career, but to excel creatively and financially in its many non-managerial and entirely productive trajectories totes available to all prepared to work hard enough to Be Excellent.

FFS. This is not “balanced”. This is not even real. Millennials are far more likely than the 40% of us who cannot claim to be truly employed to be truly underemployed and/or exploited in increasingly insecure work conditions. Does no one but me consider that the volume of complaints about sexual abuse and harassment at work may owe a little something to the deregulation of work itself? Moreover, the future even of those younger Australians who can ascend from irregular contract work into a reliable gig and the protections of Fair Work is likely to end up in management. As anthropologist David Graeber makes clear in his recent work Bullshit Jobs, the only roles within companies of the Western present that persist are administrative and managerial. Production is outsourced.