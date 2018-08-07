Jamie Tarabay will be joining the Times' Australian office as correspondent, while controversial opinion writer Bari Weiss gets a 'residency'.

The New York Times continues its Australian adventure, Sky's Cottrell non-apology turns into a non-firing, Fairfax raises the paywalls, and other media tidbits of the day.

NY Times Down Under. The New York Times is expanding its Australian bureau with a new "residency program" that will host Bari Weiss (as punishment?) and Nick Corasaniti, who's volunteered to give Australians surfing lessons, among others. The bureau will also add a new correspondent in Jamie Tarabay, who has worked across the Middle East and Asia.

Feel the Byrnes. For a brief minute or so at 10.30am yesterday, it looked as though Sky News had gone further than its non-apology from news director Greg Byrnes for having fascist Blair Cottrell as a guest. The Australian's media Twitter account broke the story that Byrnes had quit over the affair: