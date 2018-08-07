Scott Morrison likes the idea of putting "integrity officers" into the big banks. He should start with politics first.

Tough cop on the beat, more funding, tougher enforcement, blah blah blah -- where have we heard claims about the Australian Securities and Investments Commission upping its game before?

This morning the government announced funding of $70.1 million to "ensure that ASIC is the tough cop on the beat, the tough cop that all Australians need," in the words of the Kelly O'Dwyer. Readers will recall that ASIC was going to be a "tough cop on the beat" back in 2016 when the government gave it $120 million in an unsuccessful effort to hold off a royal commission (not that there's much evidence that ASIC has upped its game in the last two years).

That was after the government had cut ASIC's budget by tens of millions of dollars and hundreds of staff a year in its first two budgets. It cut funding in this year's budget by nearly $30 million. Even with the extra Tough Cop On the Beat™ 2016 funding, ASIC's staff is still around 100 less than in 2013.