Dance Boss? Dance loss!

Dance Boss, dance loss -- lots of dance, very little else. Last night Seven showed us its much promoted Dance Boss format (to go with in house ideas such as My Kitchen Rules and House Rules). And the verdict from viewers: thumbs down. A weak 903,000 viewers -- just 599,000 in the metros and 304,000 in the regions. The Block on Nine, 1.55 million nationally with 1.13 million in the metros and 420,000 in the regions. At least Dance Boss beat Australian Survivor on Ten which could only manage 773,000 national viewers -- 592,000 in the metros and 281,000 in the regions. Nine returned Doctor Doctor to Mondays and it had a solid 1.08 million national viewers thanks in part to the strong lead-in from The Block. Nine’s night easily in total people, the main channels and all the main demos.

Regionally Seven’s 6pm News was on top with 606,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 485,000, then Home and Away with 421,000, The Block with 420,000 and The Chase Australia with 396,000.

Network channel share: