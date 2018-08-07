We're starting to wonder who, if anyone, is doing quality checks on programming at Sky News.

Too little too late. Yet more apologies and mea culpas at Sky News over the Blair Cottrell debacle -- for the second time in just over a month it's damage control at the News Corp-controlled pay TV channel for an atrocity that was preventable. What does News Corp Australia boss Michael Miller think? It’s time we heard an explanation from the parent company.

In the meantime at Sky, some changes have been made. A statement from Sky News chief Angelos Frangopoulos on Monday stated Cottrell would not be allowed back on the station and that "after a review of the editorial processes in relation to an interview, Sky has appointed Greg Byrnes to the newly created position of acting program director and named Kaycie Bradford as acting news director”.

Having worked in TV current affairs for more than 16 years, two points need to be made. Firstly, there was clearly no one checking who was appearing as guests on Sky’s programs, especially its right-wing efforts after 7pm (Credlin, Jones &Co, Outsiders, Paul Murray and The Bolt Report). The suspension of the Giles program tells us that there were no structures in place to start with and certainly none were put in place after the Leyonhjelm debacle a month ago. It was a typical cheap Sky effort -- hire a well known talking head, find a time slot (former politicians and News Corp journos will appear anywhere in the schedule), book studio and off you go.