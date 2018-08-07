Sky News is no stranger to retractions and apologies in recent months.

Sky News was quick to apologise on Sunday for its interview with fascist and convicted criminal Blair Cottrell, promising an investigation into how he made it on-air in the first place.

But it's far from the first time Sky has apologised or withdrawn for offensive or defamatory material it has published, so we thought we'd take a look back at some of the highlights of News Corp's news channel, which will next month launch a free-to-air service on the regional WIN network.

July 2018

Sky News presenters Rowan Dean and Ross Cameron apologised on their Outsiders program for on-air comments made by Senator David Leyonhjelm about Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Days after Hanson-Young had accused Leyonhjelm of "slut-shaming" her in the senate, Leyonhjelm was booked on the show and repeated the comments. An on-screen strap also repeated some of Hanson-Young's comments.