Sky News was quick to apologise on Sunday for its interview with fascist and convicted criminal Blair Cottrell, promising an investigation into how he made it on-air in the first place.
But it's far from the first time Sky has apologised or withdrawn for offensive or defamatory material it has published, so we thought we'd take a look back at some of the highlights of News Corp's news channel, which will next month launch a free-to-air service on the regional WIN network.
July 2018
Sky News presenters Rowan Dean and Ross Cameron apologised on their Outsiders program for on-air comments made by Senator David Leyonhjelm about Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Days after Hanson-Young had accused Leyonhjelm of "slut-shaming" her in the senate, Leyonhjelm was booked on the show and repeated the comments. An on-screen strap also repeated some of Hanson-Young's comments.
