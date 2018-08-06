On July 19 the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) put out some very impressive numbers. They showed unemployment falling to just 5.4% -- a five-year low. That afternoon the Prime Minister and Treasurer fronted the press, smiling to talk about those figures. You know when the PM wants in on a press conference that he reckons it is good news.
But what of Australian underemployment? Neither Morrison nor Turnbull so much as whispered the word. No journalists asked about it.
Do we ignore underemployment because it seems unimportant? If so, that is not the case. A new paper from the UK shows underemployment is strongly correlated with depression.
