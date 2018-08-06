Sky's repentant embarrassment over Sunday's interview with "activist" Blair Cottrell might imply this was all a terrible mistake on their part. History suggests otherwise.

Lauren Southern (centre)

Sky News has been dragged over the coals on social media for its Sunday interview with bulging fascist Blair Cottrell, with news director Greg Byrne saying the interview was "wrong". But is programming aggressive nationalist views really a departure compared to some recent Sky offerings?

Cottrell is not an activist, as he was described on the network. He has been convicted of arson, stalking, making threats to kill and breaching intervention orders and has served time. He has said Adolf Hitler’s picture should be hung in every classroom.