With intelligence and security agencies warning of the growing threat of right-wing extremism, Sky News' attempt to legitimise Blair Cottrell will raise deep concern among those charged with keeping us safe.

Fascist Blair Cottrell (centre) standing in front of the Melbourne Magistrates Court

Sky News' decision to provide an uncritical platform for violent racist and convicted criminal Blair Cottrell yesterday, and its legitimisation of him as an "activist", not merely continues the pay TV outlet's love affair with far-right extremists but will deeply concern Australia's security and intelligence agencies.

ASIO's Duncan Lewis has repeatedly warned of the growing threat of right-wing extremism in recent years. Sky News' attempt to mainstream the criminal Cottrell -- now disavowed by the channel, but only after a massive backlash on social media -- will only add to concerns that the media is too eager to give a platform to voices of hatred in an effort to juice weakening ratings. In January, the Seven Network, which like Sky News has a history of pandering to bigots, gave Cottrell a platform to speak on "African gangs" and similarly tried to legitimise him as a member of a community group.