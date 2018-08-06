Interpretive dance, coal mines and lack of community consultation are just some of the issues that NSW Department of Planning bureaucrats are concerned about ahead of Estimates hearings later this month.

NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts

The questions bureaucrats in NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts' department have prepared for forthcoming estimates hearings reveal deep concerns about the NSW government's persistent overlooking of community concerns, its inability to fulfil election commitments and concerns about links with troubled shock jock Ray Hadley.

In the lead-up to the round of NSW Parliament budget estimates hearings starting at the end of the month, bureaucrats across the NSW government are preparing answers to questions they and their ministers expect to face during the course of hearings. The list of proposed questions put forward for Roberts has found its way to Crikey, and reveals both what the department is sensitive about, and areas that it has overlooked that the NSW Opposition -- which has obtained considerable mileage from exploiting NIMBYism in Sydney -- could pursue.