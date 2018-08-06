There has been much focus in recent weeks on what the merger will mean for Fairfax journalism. But will Nine (and Stan) get a better deal?

Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood and Nine CEO Hugh Marks

The ringing declarations about the Nine-Fairfax deal providing the scale to take on Google and Facebook has a 21st century resonance to the famous 1892 Hobart Mercury headline: “We warn the Tsar!”

At its best, the deal could leave Nine as the second rung player in streaming (after Netflix) at the expense of Foxtel. At its worst, it could condemn Nine management to years of wrangling two declining sectors. There’s a dirty secret in management theory: mergers usually end up worse for the hunter than for the prey. So what’s in the deal for Nine?