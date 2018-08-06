The editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar has quit, and she hasn't done anything to hose down rumours on her way out.

Bauer's revolving door. The editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar Kellie Hush has quit, becoming the latest to leave publisher Bauer Media. Kellie Hush announced on Instagram over the weekend she was leaving her "dream job" after six years. Fairfax reported she'd secured a backer for a new fashion project. Hush didn't do anything to hose down rumours that Harper's Bazaar could merge with Elle, telling Fairfax: "Bazaar is a luxury magazine that can't be published on the smell of an oily rag, so I'd like to finish my tenure while that rag still smells like Chanel No. 5."

Bauer has struggled to get by in the Australian market since it acquired ACP Magazines in 2012, and has been closing and merging magazines over the past few years.