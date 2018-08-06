Drought relief isn't needed by most farmers, who are prepared for drought. In fact, it discourages them from making the right decisions to achieve resilience.

A few weeks back Crikey optimistically wondered if, by emphasising the need for resilience on the part of farmers in the face of drought and climate change, Malcolm Turnbull was ushering in a new, more sensible approach to drought relief. Yet again, the Prime Minister has disappointed us.

Yesterday, another $190 million was handed out to farmers in a major, and heavily promoted, drought relief announcement, bringing total drought relief programs currently on foot -- including profoundly wasteful subsidised loan programs -- to $576 million. That's even bigger than Turnbull's gift to his Business Council mates at the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. And, he says, there is "more to come."

That's on top of the lazy half a billion Gladys Berejiklian threw at farmers last week. It's raining dollars on our second most subsidised sector after manufacturing, if not actual rainfall.