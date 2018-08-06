Sometimes there's a real stand-out in the media for truly terrible journalism, and Crikey likes to acknowledge the effort that goes into these with a coveted Wankley Award. Today we're giving one to The Daily Telegraph for an over-the-top beat-up about a defence force training document.

The Tele's Monday front page is dedicated to an "exclusive" report about a guide -- available on the defence force's website -- for staff at the Australian Defence Force Academy on working with LGBTI members of the community. As well as the front page story, there is an article on page eight and a full editorial dedicated to the manual.

The manual itself includes the "controversial" statements, quoted by the Tele as evidence of "gender wars", that members should apologise if they accidentally use the wrong pronoun, and that they shouldn't use pronouns or language that doesn't match a person's gender identity.