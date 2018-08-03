This was a work that busted open the detective genre and signalled a new direction in the evolution of literature. Does it matter what its creator says?

Sacred Cows is a series dedicated to overrated cultural artefacts and the more deserving ones we’ve lost sight of in their shadows. Each installment will pose an argument for one or the other, re-evaluating the worth of a text and the praise it has (or hasn’t) received.

This week, David Latham makes the case for Paul Auster's New York Trilogy.

Shortly after the economic Golden Age had drawn to a close in the mid '70s and modernity started to take on what Zygmunt Bauman described as its unstable, liquid form, Paul Auster wrote New York Trilogy -- a collection of stories that reflected this changed world, and transformed expectations of what high-concept literature and detective fiction might deliver. Rather than writing about hard-boiled pros investigating some external menace, Auster's amateur detectives are introspective narrators: the cases under investigation are not crimes but our certitude about life and what we think we know.