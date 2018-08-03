The News Corp columnist's piece claimed a "tidal wave" of migrants was "changing our culture".

Bolt column brought to the Press Council, Vanuatu pleas for ABC radio service, Conde Nast is in some nasty trouble, plus other media tidbits from the day.

Press Council investigates Bolt column. News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt has been reported to the Australian Press Council over a racist column published yesterday, that argues that a "tidal wave" of migrants is "changing our culture". The column ran under the headline, "The foreign invasion" in News Corp tabloids, and singled out the proportion of Chinese, Cambodian, Indian and Jewish people living in various suburbs.

Bolt was found to have breached the Racial Discrimination Act by a judge in 2011 over articles he wrote in 2009 that implied light-skinned people who identified as Aboriginal did so for personal gain. He had been sued in the Federal Court by nine people over the two articles.