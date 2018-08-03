The Front Bar has its best night in Melbourne yet.

The total people and main channel figures were as different as chalk and cheese. Seven won total people, and Nine won the main channels -- easily. Why? Seven decided to blow off viewers by dropping the rotten Single Wives "reality" program into 7.30pm on a Thursday evening, knowing it would bomb (425,000 national viewers). It was a weak fourth on the night in the slot.

How bad was the 425,000 national viewers? Well, The Front Bar followed in the AFL markets -- Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth and associated regional areas -- and out-rated it with 434,000 people. But let’s not detract from the growing success of The Front Bar. The show had its best ever Melbourne figure of 274,000 viewers -- third in that market last night and almost double the 139,000 people who watched Nine’s ailing AFL Footy Show.

Last night’s NRL game on Nine averaged 651,000 for Canterbury beating Brisbane and 225,000 on Foxtel. The 876,000 in total was more than the Australian Survivor audience on Ten of 834,000 (I know it's not strictly comparable, but just an observation).