Why do we have to fight these battles over and over? Why must companies and governments continue to destroy our public treasures?

Image credit: David Crosling/AAP

Damn, I thought, as soon as I saw, I’m going to write on this and it is going to be absurd. On the middle of the platforms at Flinders Street station, there were squares of steel fencing and a gap. What had been there, until a couple of days before, on platforms 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, and 8-9, had been the sheds of the little red engine kiosks, little milk bars – they looked like milk bars once did – with a display of sweets, magazines, buns, sandwiches at the front, and hot food in a bain marie from a smaller window at one side. I remember them coming in -- can’t remember when exactly.

The little sheds were a good convenience and a great pleasure. They meant that you could dash for a train, know that you’d made it, and get a coffee and a sandwich on the platform, a copy of New Idea if you were going all the way to Pakenham, a bag of dim sims if you’d just been dumped. But it wasn’t just the utility. They were a joy, a warmth, a glow – including for the people who ran them, who said it was a good gig as retail goes, with hundreds of regulars, the ebb and flow of life.

Metro Trains official explanation is that they’re improving passenger flow on the platforms. That’s spin, because they’ve also removed a take-away stand -- one that was in the actual shape of a steam train! -- from Parliament station, and it was in no one’s way. It’s part and parcel with Metro’s disregard for anything passing for character in the system, such as the blundering near kill-off of a black-and-white photo booth outside Flinders St station (by offering its owner an uneconomic replacement site), and its attempt to destroy half of Campbell Arcade, the glorious art-deco/modernist underpass to Flinders Street -- which a hipster global destination like Melbourne should kill to keep -- by routing a pedestrian tunnel through, that could easily avoid it altogether.